Rajeev Sen, the brother of Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen has wished Lalit Modi a speedy recovery after learning that the latter has been put on external oxygen support. "Wishing you a speedy recovery Lalit. Stay strong," Rajeev commented on Lalit Modi's Instagram post.
Former Indian Premiere League (IPL) chairman, Lalit Modi, who had recently been in the news in July 2022 for dating Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, recently took to Instagram to inform that he has been put on 24*7 external oxygen support following a bout of ‘double Covid’ in two weeks.
Lalit Modi said that he was in Mexico where he tested positive for Covid-19. He said he tested positive for the same twice in two weeks and that he has now been diagnosed with ‘influenza and deep pneumonia’.
Lalit Modi also informed that he has been brought to London via an air ambulance accompanied by his son and doctors.
"With my two saviours. The two Drs seriously for 3 weeks monitored me treated. Me 24/7. 1 Mexico City based whose care I was under and the second my London Dr who specifically flew in to Mexico City to accompany me back to London. I have no words to describe of they sacrificed there time etc to get me out. Still need time to recover. Currently on 24/7 external oxygen. I was I thought touch and go. But my children and thief friends and my close friend @harish_salve_ who were all with me 2 out of my three weeks fully by my side. They are all my family and part of me. God bless. Jai hind. Not to forget the @vistajet crew. Who were better then par excellence. Thank u my friend @thomasflohrvista," Lalit shared.
After learning about Lalit's ill-health, several people including members from the sports industry and entertainment industry chimed in the comment section and wished him a speedy recovery.
Lalit Modi had on Friday posted on Instagram informing his followers that he had tested positive for Covid. He also attached a number of pictures to substantiate his claims.
“After 3 weeks in confinement with a double Covid in 2 weeks accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia - and post trying several times to leave. Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two doctors and superstar super efficient son who did so much for me back in london. The flight was smooth. Unfortunately still on 24/7 external oxygen. Thank u to all at @vistajet for going the extra mile. I am extremely grateful to all. Love to all. Big hug." he wrote.
In July 2022, Lalit announced his relationship with Sushmita. He made the revelation in a note and an array of photos on Instagram. He called Sushmita his "better half." He had also changed his Instagram profile photo, which was with Sushmita, and also his bio, which had a line about her. A few months later, Lalit had removed his Instagram profile photo with Sushmita and had also changed his bio, leading to breakup rumours.
"Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT BY GODS GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I JUST ANNOUNCED THAT WE ARE TOGETHER (sic)," Lalit had posted.
However, Sushmita has neither confirmed nor denied the relationship or alleged breakup.
