Lalit Modi’s brother Samir Modi arrested by Delhi police in rape case

Samir Modi, a relative of fugitive businessman Lalit Modi, was arrested in Southeast Delhi on Thursday (September 18) following the registration of rape charges against him, PTI reported citing officials as saying.

The reprot said, according to Delhi Police, Samir Modi was arrested at the Delhi airport upon his return from abroad and taken into custody after a case was registered against him at the New Friends Police Station.

An FIR was lodged against him on September 10 under Sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A police source told PTI that a complaint against Samir Modi was originally received in 2019, prompting an investigation that has now led to his arrest.