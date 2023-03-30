Lalit Modi threatens to drag Rahul Gandhi to court amid Modi surname controversy, says ‘When was I convicted?’2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 02:43 PM IST
Lalit Modi also raised questions about the sources of overseas assets of people associated with the Gandhi family, like R.K. Dhawan, Sitaram Kesri and others.
Amid the ‘Modi surname’ controversy, Lalit Modi has threatened to drag Rahul Gandhi to the court for ‘labelling him as a fugitive’. Modi further questioned the basis for this accusation and notes that he has not been convicted of any crime till date. He further alleged that the accusation may be politically motivated, given the involvement of opposition leaders in making similar statements.
