Amid the ‘Modi surname’ controversy, Lalit Modi has threatened to drag Rahul Gandhi to the court for ‘labelling him as a fugitive’. Modi further questioned the basis for this accusation and notes that he has not been convicted of any crime till date. He further alleged that the accusation may be politically motivated, given the involvement of opposition leaders in making similar statements.

Meanwhile, he also raised questions about the sources of overseas assets of people associated with the Gandhi family, like R.K. Dhawan, Sitaram Kesri and others.

Taking to Twitter, Modi writes, I see just about every Tom, Dick and Gandhi associates, again and again, saying I am a fugitive of justice. Why? How? and when was I to date ever convicted of the same, Unlike Pappu aka Rahul Gandhi.

“Now an ordinary citizen saying it and it seems one and all opposition leaders have nothing else to do so they too are either ill-informed or just vendetta prone. I have decided to take Rahul Gandhi at least to court in UK right away."

I am sure he will have to come up with some solid evidence. I look forward to seeing him make a complete fool of himself. R. K. Dhawan, Sitaram Kesri, Motilal Vohra, Satish Sharna all men of the Gandhi family. Not to forget Naraindutt Tewari. How do u all have overseas assets, he questions further

On March 23, Rahul Gandhi was convicted by a Surat disctrict court and sentenced to two years imprisonment in the defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019 during an election rally in Karnataka. After being convicted by the court, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha

The BJP and Congress have been trading charges against each other stating that the Congress leader was "a habitual loose cannon" and the Congress alleging that Rahul Gandhi was "deliberately disqualified".