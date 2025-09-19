Lalit Modi's brother held by Delhi Police: Who is Samir Modi? Why was he arrested?

Businessman Samir Modi was arrested on Thursday at the Delhi airport on charges of rape in a 2019 case, police said. He was returning from a trip abroad when he was arrested by the Delhi police.

Here is everything you need to know about Samir Modi and the charges against him.

Why was Samir Modi arrested? Delhi Police on Thursday arrested Samir Modi in connection with a rape case in 2019, officials said.

According to the FIR filed on September 10, the woman alleged that Samir Modi has been repeatedly raping, cheating and threatening her since 2019.

The FIR further notes that the businessman allegedly approached the woman on the pretext of offering career opportunities to her in the fashion and lifestyle industry. He later forced himself on the victim in December 2019 at his New Friends Colony residence.

The woman complained that she has faced constant life threats along with her family if she revealed the abuse, police said. Samir Modi allegedly used his influence to silence her by intimidation and fake assurances, they added.

The woman was constantly harassed, assaulted and blackmailed under false promises of marriage despite knowing he was already married.

Further investigation regarding the case is underway, police said.

Who is Samir Modi? Samir Modi is the brother of fugitive businessman and former IPL chief Lalit Modi.

He also is the founder and managing director of Modicare, a direct selling company, and the Managing Director of Modi Enterprises.

He was in the news last year over an inheritance dispute with his mother, Bina Modi. In June 2024, he had approached the Delhi Police seeking protection, claiming threats from his mother amid the ongoing family feud.

Samir Modi's counsel denies charges Samir Modi was arrested after a Lookout Circular (LOC) was made against him by the New Friends Colony police.

His counsels said that the woman was in a relationship with the businessman since 2019 and is now extorting and blackmailing him.

“She claimed to be in relationship with Samir Modi since 2019. On August 8 and 13, Samir Modi filed complaints before various police officers for extortion and blackmail by the lady. These were supported by the WhatsApp chats between them where she asked for an amount of ₹50 crore,” they said in a statement.

