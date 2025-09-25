Lalit Modi's brother Samir Modi gets bail in rape case: Details

Samir Modi, brother of fugitive businessman and former IPL chief Lalit Modi, was granted bail on Thursday in a rape case filed by a former colleague.

Additional Sessions Judge Deepak Vats of Saket District Court passed the order granting bail to Samir Modi.

On September 23, Additional Sessions Judge Vipin Kharab had reserved the bail plea of businessman Samir Modi after hearing arguments from the complainant's side.

Delhi Police had opposed the bail plea, citing that the accused is influential and poses a flight risk.

The order was reserved after submissions by the victim's lawyers, including Senior Advocate Geeta Luthra, Shubham Mahajan and Ravish Thukral.

Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta, along with Shailendra Singh and Surya Pratap Singh, appeared for Samir Modi and rebutted the complainant's claims.

On Monday, the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) extended Samir Modi's judicial custody till October 6. He was produced before the court after the expiry of one day's custody.

The Delhi Police filed its reply opposing Samir Modi's bail plea on September 20.

Why was Samir Modi arrested? On September 18, Samir Modi was detained by the Delhi Police upon his return from London. An FIR was lodged on September 10 at the New Friends Police Station under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation), following which a Lookout Circular (LOC) was issued.

On September 19, the Saket court granted the Delhi police a two-day remand of Samir Modi. He was sent to judicial custody on Sunday.

According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that Samir Modi repeatedly raped, threatened and cheated her since 2019.

She claimed he approached her on the pretext of offering career opportunities in the fashion industry. He later forced himself on her in December 2019 at his New Friends Colony residence.

The woman further alleged she was continuously harassed, assaulted and blackmailed under false promises of marriage despite knowing she was already married, the police said.