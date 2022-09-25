Lalu Prasad arrives at Sonia Gandhi's residence, may discuss Opposition's unity

Both Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad will meet Sonia Gandhi at 6 pm in Delhi and may hold discussions on various topics including strengthening the the Opposition for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
Following the meeting with Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar, Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on 25 September arrived at the residence of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to discuss the agenda other than 'opposition unity'.
Both Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad will meet Sonia Gandhi at 6 pm in Delhi and may hold discussions on various topics including strengthening the the Opposition for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
Also, sources claim that the RJD chief may seek assurance from Congress interim president in the 'unity of the opposition to agree for compromises'.
Among other details pouring out, Lalu Yadav and Kumar may seek Gandhi for the right to approach the Opposition camp by meeting the leaders of regional parties who are politically distant from Congress to join the alliance.
RJD and JDU – who joined alliance to form government in Bihar – are mulling to approach Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Telangana, Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in Haryana, Left in Kerala, Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP), Odisha's Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir.
It may be a big blow to Congress as it it would land in a compromising situation if if Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar get the "huge Right of Coordination" for bringing leaders to the opposition camp.