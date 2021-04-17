The Jharkhand High Court on Saturday granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad in the Dumka treasury case of the multi-crore rupees fodder scam, paving way for his release from jail.

Hours after he was granted bail, Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Yadav's son and RJD leader, said, "We were confident that we'll get justice. Lalu ji has served half of his sentence, High Court granted him bail on that ground. We thank High Court. He's admitted at AIIMS. We are happy he got bail but we are worried about his health."

The jailed RJD leader was serving his sentence, in what was known as the "Dumka Treasury Case", where he was convicted of withdrawing ₹3.13 crore from the treasury in the city in Jharkhand, formerly in Bihar.

The bail was allowed to Prasad by Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh. The court directed him neither to leave the country without permission nor change his address and mobile number during the bail period.

Prasad had acquired bail in three other cases of the fodder scam and was waiting for judgment in the "Dumka Treasury Case", which involves the funds taken from the Dumka treasury by Bihar's Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Lalu Yadav was Chief Minister.

The RJD leader was earlier granted bail in the Chaibasa Treasury case involving the excess withdrawal of ₹37.7 crore. Later, he was granted bail in the case pertaining to excess withdrawal of ₹79 lakh from Deoghar Treasury.

He was also granted bail in a case related to excess withdrawal of ₹33.13 crore from Chaibasa Treasury. In all these cases, he was granted bail on the ground of having served half-sentence of the total term awarded to him.

The septuagenarian RJD supremo was airlifted to AIIMS New Delhi earlier in view of his bad health.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.