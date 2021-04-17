Lalu Prasad Yadav granted bail in case linked to fodder scam

Hours after he was granted bail, Tejashwi Yadav, Lalu Yadav's son and RJD leader, said, "We were confident that we'll get justice. Lalu ji has served half of his sentence, High Court granted him bail on that ground. We thank High Court. He's admitted at AIIMS. We are happy he got bail but we are worried about his health."

