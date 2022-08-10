Lalu Prasad Yadav is back! RJD may get BJP’s share in Nitish Kumar’s Cabinet: Report2 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 02:35 PM IST
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has been handed a list of candidates by the RJD for his approval, a source confirmed.
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav has been handed a list of candidates by the RJD for his approval, a source confirmed.
Listen to this article
The RJD may receive the majority of the departments that were previously under the control of the BJP while JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar is likely to keep the crucial Home portfolio after being sworn in as Bihar's chief minister for an unprecedented eighth time on August 10.