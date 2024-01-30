 Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family exchanged land for Railways jobs, says ED while naming Rabri Devi’s former Gaushala employee | Mint
Lalu Prasad Yadav's family exchanged land for Railways jobs, says ED while naming Rabri Devi's former Gaushala employee

The ED has accused Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti and Hema Yadav of acquiring land at low prices in exchange for jobs in the Indian Railways.

Patna, Jan 29 (ANI): RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives at the Enforcement Directorate office in connection with the Land for Job scam case, in Patna on Monday. (ANI Photo) (Pappi Sharma)Premium
Patna, Jan 29 (ANI): RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives at the Enforcement Directorate office in connection with the Land for Job scam case, in Patna on Monday. (ANI Photo) (Pappi Sharma)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has lodged a Prosecution Complaint against notable figures, including Rabri Devi and Amit Katyal, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This action dates back to January 8, with the focal point being the notorious “Land for Job Scam".

During Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure as the Railway Minister from 2004-2009, the veteran leader was accused of exchanging land for jobs in the Indian Railways. The case implicated not just Lalu Yadav but also his kin.

“The family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav viz. Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav who are made accused in the PC had received land parcel(s) from family of candidates [who were selected as Group D substitutes in Indian Railways] for nominal amounts," ED said in a statement.

The Special Court in New Delhi set the trial in motion on January 27 and summoned the accused to appear on February 9. This legal manoeuvring trails an extensive investigation kickstarted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). It revealed a pattern where jobs in the railways were allegedly bartered for land, marking a stark deviation from ethical governance, ED added.

The probe spotlighted M/s A K Infosystems Private Limited and M/s A B Exports Pvt. Ltd., allegedly used to channel the wealth.

These allegations are backed by seizures made by the ED in March 2023, including cash and valuables totalling roughly Rs. 2.25 crore, and the provisional attachment of properties worth Rs. 6.02 crore in July 2023.

Amit Katyal, a pivotal figure in managing the contentious companies as per allegations, is currently under judicial custody following his arrest in November 2023 for his alleged role in facilitating these transactions.

Rabri Devi's Gaushala employee

Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti and Hema Yadav acquired land at throwaway prices from families of those secured jobs, as per ED. Allegations also involve Hridyanand Chaudhary, previously employed at Rabri Devi's Gaushala.

“Hridyanand Chaudhary, another accused in PC is a former employee in gaushala of Rabri Devi who had acquired property from one of the candidates and later transferred the same to Hema Yadav," ED said in the statement. Hema is the daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, former CMs of Bihar.

Published: 30 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST
