Lalu Prasad Yadav says his strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha election is ‘Hatana Hai…’

Yadav's RJD Party has again come into power in Bihar as his son Tejashwi Yadav has re-joined hands an alliance with Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar giving a new twist to the state's politics. Kumar broke the ties with PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and took oath as chief minister eight times. Lalu's son Tejashwi was sworn in as the Deputy chief minister of the state in the incumbent government. The Chief Minister and his deputy - RJD's Tejashwi Yadav - took oath on August 10.