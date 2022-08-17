Lalu Prasad Yadav says his strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha election is ‘Hatana Hai…’2 min read . 03:41 PM IST
- Lalu Yadav, who was admitted to AIIMS Delhi for treatment is now going back to Patna, Bihar on Wednesday
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)'s party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav told the media that his strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha election is to defeat the Modi government.
"We have to oust the dictatorial government. Hatana hai, Modi ko hatana hai (Have to remove Modi)," said Yadav when asked about the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Lalu Yadav, who was admitted to AIIMS Delhi for treatment is now going back to Patna, Bihar on Wednesday. Yadav has been sentenced to five years in prison by a special CBI court in Ranchi in connection with the fodder scam case.
Yadav's RJD Party has again come into power in Bihar as his son Tejashwi Yadav has re-joined hands an alliance with Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar giving a new twist to the state's politics. Kumar broke the ties with PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and took oath as chief minister eight times. Lalu's son Tejashwi was sworn in as the Deputy chief minister of the state in the incumbent government. The Chief Minister and his deputy - RJD's Tejashwi Yadav - took oath on August 10.
Yesterday, Nitish Kumar expanded his new cabinet by inducting 31 new ministers, including a huge contingent of 16 from RJD, taking care to give due representation to all sections of society, including minorities.
The swearing-in took place at Raj Bhavan, where Governor Phagu Chauhan administered the oath of office to the inductees in batches of five and six. Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who had been sworn in earlier on August 10, were among those present.
Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav enjoyed a pride of place, as the second-term MLA took oath in the first batch, alongside party veteran Alok Mehta, JD(U) heavyweights Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Yadav, and Mohd Afaque Alam of the Congress.
Besides, Kumar has kept the crucial Home Department portfolio to himself and Tejashwi Yadav has taken charge of the Health Department's portfolio in the first Cabinet expansion.
The Bihar Grand Alliance has a combined strength of 163. Its effective strength climbed to 164 after Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh extended its support to Nitish Kumar. The new government is likely to prove the majority in the Bihar assembly on August 24.
Meanwhile, BJP has set a target of winning 35 seats in Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Bihar BJP Core Committee meeting was conducted at party headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's national president JP Nadda.
After the meeting, Bihar BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal said, "the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar is an alliance of deceiving the people. BJP will fight against it from the street to the state Assembly. The part has set the target of winning 35 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections".
There are 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar out of which 17 are presently held by the BJP while JD(U) has 16 seats. Further, Lok Janshakti Party has six seats and Congress has one seat.
