Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning tomorrow regarding the land-for-job case.

The land-for-job case is regarding the Group-D appointments in the West Central Zone of the railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during the former CM's tenure as railway minister from 2004 to 2009. The appointments were allegedly made in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates.

On October 7, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav and his sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, reported PTI. The bail was granted on furnishing a personal bail bond of ₹1 lakh each.

ED filed the first charge sheet in the land-for-jobs case in January, along with former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and her daughter and MP Misa Bharti.

The investigation also named Amit Katyal, who is said to be a close aide to the Yadav family, Hema Yadav, and Hridayanand Chaudhary as associated parties.

Previously, the Delhi High Court granted regular bail to businessman Amit Katyal on medical grounds.

"Katyal was arrested in November 2023. Since then, he was in custody. He is even a witness in the connected CBI case. His health condition was not good, and he had undergone the surgery," the report quoted a senior advocate.

The ED filed a supplementary charge sheet on August 6, naming Lalu, Tejashwi, Lallan Chaudhary, Hazari Rai, Dharmender Kumar, Akhileshwar Singh, Ravinder Kumar, the late Lal Babu Rai, Sonmatia Devi, the late Kishun Dev Rai, and Sanjay Rai. This charge sheet includes 96 supporting documents.

The complaint was originally filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The case is filed under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which was enacted to prevent money laundering and enable the confiscation of property brought from money laundering.