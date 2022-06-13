Lalu Prasad Yadav to contest President election? Yes, but there's a twist

The successor of President Ram Nath Kovind will be decided next month as India's 16th presidential election is scheduled to be held on July 18. The Election Commission has begun the nomination process and the last date has been fixed as June 29. One nomination that has created a buzz on social media is of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Yadav has planned to throw his hat in the ring, firm in his belief that there must be a Bihari in the contest.

