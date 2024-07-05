Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday claimed that Narendra Modi-led government at centre can fall by August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I appeal to all party workers to be ready, as elections can happen anytime. Modi's government in Delhi is very weak and it can fall by August," reported ANI quoting RJD chief.

The RJD chief's remark comes just days after Congress claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's legitimacy has been diminished to "one-third" and his government is on its "last legs" and can fall anytime. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this week, in his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks, Prime Minister Modi stated that since the results came out, one Congress leader kept on beating the drum that there is a "one-third government" in place.

Modi also said the 2024 general election verdict showed people have rejected propaganda and voted for performance. He said the politics of misleading people has been defeated.

After the Parliament session ended, In an interview with PTI, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took swipe at PM Modi and said, “The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the simultaneous session of Rajya Sabha has certainly seen two things -- a new, aggressive, revived, rejuvenated Opposition in the INDIA group which is the way it should be in a democracy, but at the same time we have also seen no change in the attitude, approach, behaviour of the ‘non-biological’ PM." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the Lok Sabha election results, the INDIA bloc leaders said that they will take appropriate steps at the appropriate time to realise the people's desire not to be ruled by the BJP government.

Kharge further added that the opposition leaders resolved to continue their fight against the "fascist rule" of the BJP led by Narendra Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the recently held Lok Sabha election, BJP-led NDA won 292 seats. The Opposition alliance - INDIA, bagged 232 seats.

