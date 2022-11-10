Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Yadav’s Singapore-based daughter will donate a kidney to her father, a close family member said on Thursday. The RJD president, who has been suffering from multiple health problems, was advised a kidney transplant. The 74-year-old politician returned last month from Singapore where he had gone for treatment for his kidney problems.

His daughter Roshni Acharya, based in Singapore, has stepped in to give her father a new lease of life, a family member told PTI news agency.

Yadav, who is currently in Delhi, is out on bail. The former railway minister was jailed for his involvement in fodder cases and has been hospitalised several times in Delhi and Ranchi for treatment.

It is not clear where the kidney transplant surgery will happen and when.

In September, a Delhi court allowed the RJD chief's plea for travelling to Singapore for medical treatment.

Special Judge (CBI) Geetanjali Goel allowed Prasad to travel abroad from October 10 to October 25.

A special CBI court in Ranchi on September 16 allowed Prasad's plea seeking the release of his passport.

Meanwhile, Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwhi Yadav, the RJD's scion, has demanded special category status for the state as a "birthday gift" from his rivals in the BJP who were greeting him on the occasion.

The RJD leader, who turned 33, on 9 November, expressed his wish at a government function, attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar among others.

"Today is my birthday," said Yadav in the midst of his speech, evoking applause, and went on to add, "some journalists have pointed out that many in the BJP were greeting me and asked whether I would like to ask for a gift".

"Special status for Bihar is the biggest gift I can hope for. It will benefit the state's huge young population," said the young leader.

The RJD leader was speaking at a function where letters of appointment were given away to recruits in departments of science and technology and Panchayati raj.