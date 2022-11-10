Lalu Yadav's daughter Roshni to donate kidney to her father2 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 02:01 PM IST
- Lalu Yadav returned last month from Singapore where he had gone for treatment for his kidney problems.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Yadav’s Singapore-based daughter will donate a kidney to her father, a close family member said on Thursday. The RJD president, who has been suffering from multiple health problems, was advised a kidney transplant. The 74-year-old politician returned last month from Singapore where he had gone for treatment for his kidney problems.