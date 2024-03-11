Lalu Yadav's alleged aide Subhash Yadav sent to judicial custody in illegal sand mining case
Subhash Yadav was arrested late Saturday night under PMLA following raids carried out by the ED sleuths at several locations in Bihar's Patna, including his residence in Danapur locality
A special Court has sent Subhash Yadav, an alleged close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, to judicial custody till March 22, 2024, after he was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Saturday in connection with its ongoing money laundering probe into the alleged illegal sand mining case.