Lambda variant of Covid cases not reported in India till now, says Centre

The government today said that the Lambda variant of coronavirus is not found in India but people should be cautious of such variant. "Lambda variant of coronavirus is a variant of interest. We should be watchful of such variants. As of now, there is no evidence that this variant has been identified in India," Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog said.

On 14 June, the World Health Organization designated the Lambda variant, previously known by its formal scientific name C.37, as the seventh and newest "variant of interest".

"We cannot lower our guard. A new risk is being seen at tourist spots where a gathering of crowds being seen, social distancing and mask protocol is not being followed. This is a serious cause of concern," he said.

A new coronavirus strain called 'Lambda' is much more dangerous than the Delta variant, said the UK Health Ministry, adding that it has been detected in more than 30 countries in the past few months.

The UK Health Ministry had earlier tweeted, "The Lambda strain was reported to have originated from Peru, the country with the highest mortality rate in the world."

Lambda accounts for nearly 82% of the coronavirus case samples reported during May and June in Peru, Euro News reported citing the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO).

