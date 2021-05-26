NEW DELHI: Central systems to procure and distribute covid-19 vaccines free of cost should be established in a departure from the current policy of decentralised procurement through state governments, the Lancet Citizens’ Commission on Reimagining India’s Health System recommended on Wednesday.

The recommendations published in the Lancet journal are focused on the immediate steps central and state governments must take to help curtail the loss of life and suffering caused by covid-19 amid the recent surge in cases.

This approach would optimise prices and minimise cross-state inequities that may result from differential fiscal and capacity contexts. The authors noted that by May 19, 2021, only 3% of India’s population was fully vaccinated. And up to 250 million covid-19 vaccine doses are estimated to be needed each month to equip vaccination drives to full capacity while the country only has around 70–80 million doses per month, the commission said.

“State governments must decide on the priority groups for vaccination on the basis of evidence to optimise the use of available vaccine doses, which can be incrementally expanded as supplies improve. Vaccination is a public good and should not be left to market mechanisms," the paper noted.

Apart from the vaccine distribution, the recommendations also span a wide gambit of actions that must be taken to manage the situation: first, the organisation and financing of essential health services must be decentralised to districts; second, there must be a transparent national pricing policy and caps on the prices of all essential health services.

Third, clear, evidence-based information on the management of covid-19 should be widely disseminated, including guidance on what not to do. Fourth, all available human resources, including the private sector, must be marshalled for the covid-19 response and should be adequately resourced and supported; fifth, about central systems to procure and distribute covid-19 vaccines free of cost as mentioned above.

The sixth recommendation is-- community engagement and public participation must lie at the heart of India’s covid-19 response, with no restrictions on civil society organizations to access resources; seventh, there must be transparency and sharing of government data to enable districts to proactively prepare for the likely caseloads in the coming weeks and surveillance needs to include urgent investment in genomic sequencing.

Finally, the profound suffering and risk to health caused by loss of livelihoods should be minimised by making provisions for cash transfers by the state to workers in India’s vast informal economy who have lost their jobs and requiring businesses not to lay off their workers.

“Covid -19 is the most serious crisis independent India has faced as the virus pushes its way into rural areas where 65% of India lives. We need to enable our country's innate resilience to kick in and hope that these eight steps will go a long way towards providing that support," said Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director, Population Foundation of India, New Delhi.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.