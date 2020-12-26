Land acquisition delay may result in phase-wise launch of bullet train

Meanwhile, in an official statement, the railway ministry said that 2020 has been a "year of grit and victories" for Indian Railways. "Faced with daunting and unprecedented covid-related challenges, under the guidance and vision of PM, Indian Railways has not only been able to keep national supply chain running and move millions of people back home in most adverse circumstances but has also been able to usher in an unprecedented growth in development of infrastructure, innovation, capacity expansion of network, freight diversification and transparency matters," it said.