Land for job scam case: Enforcement Directorate files first chargesheet against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

  • The Enforcement Directorate, on Tuesday, filed the first supplementary charge sheet against RJD leader Tejaswhi Yadav and others accused in the land for job scam case

Livemint
Published6 Aug 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Land for job scam case: Enforcement Directorate files first chargesheet against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
Land for job scam case: Enforcement Directorate files first chargesheet against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav(PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate, on Tuesday, filed the first supplementary charge sheet against RJD leader Tejaswhi Yadav and others accused in the land for job scam case in the Rouse Avenue Court.

Also Read | Latest News Today Live Updates August 6, 2024: Land for job scam case: Enforcement Directorate files first chargesheet against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

According to the chargesheet, 11 have been acccused. It also has 96 relied-upon documents. The court listed the matter on August 13 for checking of the charge sheet and documents.

(Keep checking for more updates)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 11:45 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaLand for job scam case: Enforcement Directorate files first chargesheet against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.10
    12:00 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    2.3 (1.54%)

    Tata Motors

    1,028.70
    12:00 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    12.05 (1.19%)

    Bharat Electronics

    294.10
    11:59 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    4 (1.38%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    243.95
    12:00 PM | 6 AUG 2024
    4.1 (1.71%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    301.85
    11:53 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    26.35 (9.56%)

    Welspun Living

    188.70
    11:52 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    14.35 (8.23%)

    PCBL

    414.60
    11:53 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    30.75 (8.01%)

    BLS International Services

    376.50
    11:53 AM | 6 AUG 2024
    27.5 (7.88%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.000.00
      Chennai
      71,932.000.00
      Delhi
      71,023.000.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue