Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticised Waqf boards, equating them to land mafia. He stated that everyone can attend the Maha Kumbh festival, but warned against land claims, pledging to reclaim any land misappropriated under the guise of waqf.

Yogi Adityanath issued a stern message for Waqf boards and likened it to the 'land mafia' on Friday. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister insisted that everyone was welcome to visit Maha Kumbh festival premises — but warned that anyone intent on claiming the land might face 'denting-painting'. He also vowed that the state government would "reclaim every inch of land that had been taken under the pretext of waqf".

“Many people had ancestors who converted to Islam under pressure in the past, yet they still take pride in Indian traditions. If such people, following traditions, come to take a dip in the Ganga, there is no problem. But if someone comes with the intention of claiming the land, they might face denting-painting," he warned while addressing an Aaj Tak event on Friday.

The remarks came admidst claims that some of the land used for Maha Kumbh preparations belonged to the Waqf Board.

All India Muslim Jammat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi had claimed in a recent social media post that Muslims were being denied entry into the festival even as preparations continued on 'Waqf land'. He also urged other communities to give up “narrowmindedness" and show a “big heart like Muslims".

“The land where preparations are being made for Kumbh Mela belongs to Waqf - 54 bighas. Muslims showed a big heart and did not raise any objection but on the other hand, Akhada Parishad and other Babas are banning the entry of Muslims.," he alleged via X.

CM Adityanath also insisted on Friday that no controversial structure should be referred to as "a mosque". He claimed that thetenets of Islam were "against constructing a mosque-like structure" at disputed sites.