Land monetisation plan: Around 3,500 acre identified for transfer to NLMC

Replying to a starred question in Lok Sabha on Monday, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that NLMC is being set up as a wholly owned Government of India company with an initial authorized share capital of ₹5,000 crore and paid-up share capital of ₹150 crore solely for the purpose of monetisation of surplus land and building assets of CPSEs and other government agencies.
She informed the House that NLMC would be administered by the board of directors that would have 13 directors-- seven would be government officials and six would be from non-government/private sector.
The proposed board structure envisages a mix of senior government officials and eminent professionals in the field of real estate, banking, investment banking, construction, legal and related fields. An eminent professional would be appointed as the chairman of the board.
The assets of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) consist of core assets that are used in operation of the CPSEs as well as non-core assets which are in the form of surplus, unused or under-used land and buildings with no clear and present plan for their optimal use in near future.
NLMC will own, hold, manage and monetize land and building assets of CPSEs under closure and surplus land and buildings of 100% GoI owned CPSEs under strategic disinvestment. It will also advise and support monetization of surplus land assets of demerged companies holding surplus land and other CPSEs. The advisory function will also involve assisting government departments, statutory bodies/ authorities, autonomous bodies, corporations, etc. on monetisation of surplus and under-utilized non-core assets.
The corporation will also identify surplus land and building assets to create an inventory for monetization in consultation with CPSEs/other government agencies.
Sitharaman said that NLMC is being established as a professional agency, will undertake due diligence, structuring and valuation for the non-core assets identified by CPSEs. Asset monetization will be carried out through a transparent, competitive market-driven process.
Monetization requires a wide range of specialized skills and expertise such as due diligence, valuation, investment banking, land management, etc. which is not fully available within government sector. NLMC would be a lean organization and would hire professionals from private sector. In order to attract and retain experienced professionals from private sector, the Board of NLMC will have flexibility to lay down the criteria for selection of professionals, the finance minister said in her reply.
