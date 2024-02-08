Land record digitalization to boost India's GDP by 1.5%: Giriraj Singh
Completing the digitalization of land records will not only decrease the extensive backlog of land dispute cases in courts but also significantly improve the country's ease of doing business ranking
The government's initiative to digitize land records and registrations is expected to improve India's GDP by about 1.5%, rural development and panchayati raj minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message