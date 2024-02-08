Land record digitalization to boost India's GDP by 1.5%: Giriraj Singh

The government's initiative to digitize land records and registrations is expected to improve India's GDP by about 1.5%, rural development and panchayati raj minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Completing the digitalization of land records will not only decrease the extensive backlog of land dispute cases in courts but also significantly improve the country's ease of doing business ranking, Singh said at atwo-day Bhumi Samvaad VIII: National Conference of State Revenue/ Registration Secretaries and Inspector General of Registration (IGR) on Sharing of Best Practices in Land Management Modernization.

The minister stressed the critical role of modern technologies, including Blockchain, in the transformation of land management, aligning with the government's Gatishakti mission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh also highlighted the importance of new initiatives of the government namely, Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (Bhu-Aadhaar), Transliteration of Land Records for providing land records in multiple languages to enhance ease of doing business, NGDRS for one nation – one registration.

The conference also saw discussions on the impact of digitalization on reducing litigation, process times, and costs, along with the promotion of credit access through digitized records. Land resources secretary Nidhi Khare highlighted the importance of such gatherings in sharing successful practices and exploring scalable innovations in land governance.

All benefits of schemes should reach the citizens in the last mile with transparent governance as envisaged by the Prime Minister, minister of state for steel & ruraldevelopment Faggan Singh Kulaste stated. "Digitalization process of land records and registration will help mitigate the huge pendency of court cases involving land disputes and will also help in ensuring the transparency in identifying the correct beneficiaries for providing right compensation for land acquisition by the government." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

