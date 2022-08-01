Land scam case: Arrested Sanjay Raut to be produced in Mumbai court today

Land scam case: Arrested Sanjay Raut to be produced in Mumbai court today2 min read . 06:43 AM IST
Sanjay Raut was arrested on Sunday after over over six hours of questioning at the ED's zonal office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate.
Arrested Sanjay Raut will be produced before a special PMLA court in Mumbai on Monday, where the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will seek his custody in a money laundering case related to redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl', after the agency found alleged irregularities in its redevelopment, according to news reported by Hindustan Times.
The Shiv Sena leader was arrested on Sunday after over over six hours of questioning at the ED's zonal office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate. He was taken into custody at 12.05 am on Monday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was not cooperating with the probe agency in investigation, the officials claimed.
The probe agency seized ₹11.50 lakh unaccounted cash during a raid from the Mumbai residence of Sanjay Raut in a land scam case. The ED sleuths reached his house at around 7 am on Sunday and conducted searches.
Soon after the ED officials detained him in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case, Sanjay Raut came out of his residence and waved to his supporters who had gathered outside his house. He said that "he won't be cowed down".
“False charges and documents are being framed against people. All of this is being done to weaken Shiv Sena and Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut won't be cowed down. I will not leave the party," Raut told media persons.
He was summoned by the law enforcement agency on June 28 in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the ₹1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam.
Sanjay Raut had, however, refused to join the investigation in the money laundering case. He cited that the Monsoon Session of Parliament was going on. He had also dared the probe agency to arrest him. Later, he reached the ED office to join the investigation.
The ED, which took Pune-based businessman Avinash Bhosale into custody earlier in connection with the DHFL-Yes Bank case, wants to grill Raut in this matter too, as per sources. They claimed that Patra Chawl case of ED is also linked to the DHFL case.
Back in April, the law enforcement agency had provisionally attached assets worth over ₹11.15 crore of Sanjay Raut's wife, Varsha Raut. Properties linked to two of his associates were also attached as part of this investigation.
(With agencies inputs)
