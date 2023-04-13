Land scam case: ED raid underway against IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan at multiple locations2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 09:21 AM IST
- The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Bihar in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam case, said sources on Friday
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started a raid underway against IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, at multiple locations in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand in connection with a land scam case. According to ED, the two locations in West Bengal, one in Bihar and rest in Jamshedpur and Ranchi.
