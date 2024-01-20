Land scam case: ED teams reach at Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's residence to question him
Earlier, the ED asked Soren to appear before the agency between January 16 and 20. CM Hemant Soren wrote to the ED stating that it could record his statement in the land scam case at his official residence on January 20.
A week after Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for the eighth time in connection with the 'illegal mining case', reports arrived that the central probing agency is set to question him at his official residence in Ranchi on 20 January.