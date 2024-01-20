A week after Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for the eighth time in connection with the 'illegal mining case', reports arrived that the central probing agency is set to question him at his official residence in Ranchi on 20 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ED teams entered the CM house at 1 pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened outside CM Soren's official residence and several areas in Ranchi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Heavy forces have been deployed in several areas in Ranchi. No citizen has the right to take laws into their hands. Senior officers have been deployed at different places. All the safety parameters have been kept in mind," said Rajkumar Mehta, Superintendent of Police, Ranchi.

Following this, several Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers gathered at the Chief Minister's residence and raised slogans against the ED probe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ED asked Soren to appear before the agency between January 16 and 20. CM Hemant Soren wrote to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) stating that it could record his statement in the land scam case at his official residence on January 20.

ED had previously issued a summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's press advisor, Abhishek Prasad to join its investigation on January 16 into an alleged money laundering probe linked to an illegal mining case.

On 3 January, the central agency concluded its day-long search of Soren's media advisor Abhishek Prasad's residence in Ranchi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

