Land 'sinking' in J&K's Ramban: Around 60 houses were damaged and road connectivity between Gool and Ramban was snapped on Thursday evening following land subsidence in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

A major landslide and land subsidence took place in Pernote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Thursday night. Up to 60 houses were damaged in the natural calamity, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

"Out of these, 30 houses are completely damaged, while 10 more are likely to get affected," Singh said in a post on X. No death was reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, former sarpanch Kalasha Devi told ANI, "Yesterday, at around 7 pm, first small cracks were seen on the roads. Right in front of us, the road sank almost a foot till 10-11 pm."

"Our crops have also been damaged. The grid station has collapsed, and due to this, we do not have electricity, water pipelines are also damaged...," she added while requesting the MLA to arrange a temporary stay for the people.

The deputy commissioner of the Ramban district advised people not to panic and take precautionary measures to safeguard their lives.

Here are the top developments: 1. Around 60 houses were damaged and road connectivity between Gool and Ramban was snapped on Thursday evening following the "sinking of land" in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. Four electricity towers and a receiving station were also damaged, news agency PTI reported.

2. Union minister Jitendra Singh said he is "in constant touch with DC [Ramban Deputy Commissioner] Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary regarding the relief work following the unfortunate landslide at Pernote".

3. In a series of tweets, Singh said all the necessary arrangements are being made to facilitate food, health care, tentage and bedding.

"Around 350 affected persons being rehabilitated and all requisite arrangements being made," he said. "Immediate relief provided. Long-term relief is being worked out at the highest level. A local camp office has been immediately set up for on-the-spot assistance," he added.

4. Ramban Deputy Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary said the authorities have summoned geology experts to know the cause behind the sinking of the land, news agency PTI reported.

A team of district officials has been deployed round-the-clock to supervise the rehabilitation of the affected population and the restoration of essential services.

"The land is still sinking and our effort is to restore essential services like the road and electricity as our first priority. We will provide tents and other items and also organise medical camps for the victims," the deputy commissioner said.

5. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad said he is "saddened by the sinking of land in Parnote, Ramban and other areas". He urged the government to swiftly assess and compensate for the damage to affected houses and shops.

Meanwhile, the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (NC) leader and district president of Ramban Sajjad Shaheen expressed "deep sorrow over the massive devastation caused to dozens of residential houses in Parnote village of Ramban due to subsidence of a major portion of land along the Gool-Sangaldan road".

"He underscored the imperative need for resources and assistance to facilitate the rebuilding of lives of all those affected by the disaster," the JKNC said in a post on X.

Shaheen urged the local and district administration to step up their efforts in rescue and rehabilitation work, ensuring the safety and well-being of all affected individuals and families.

Last year, Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, was facing a major challenge due to land subsidence. The town was said to be sinking gradually with huge cracks developing in houses, on roads and fields.

