Land subsidence threat looms over Uttarakhand; locals panic as water seeps through floors in Rishikesh1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 10:04 PM IST
Groundwater seeping through houses in Rishikesh amid heavy rainfall. Officials cite lack of drainage system as a concern.
Groundwater begun seeping through the floor of some houses in Rishikesh this week amid incessant rainfall. Officials said that immediate steps were being taken to pump water out of the area, while many flagged the lack of an adequate drainage system. Numerous houses have collapsed in recent days amid subsidence and landslides in Uttarakhand. A portion of the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway-58 was also damaged on Tuesday amid heavy rainfall.