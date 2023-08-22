Groundwater begun seeping through the floor of some houses in Rishikesh this week amid incessant rainfall. Officials said that immediate steps were being taken to pump water out of the area, while many flagged the lack of an adequate drainage system. Numerous houses have collapsed in recent days amid subsidence and landslides in Uttarakhand. A portion of the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway-58 was also damaged on Tuesday amid heavy rainfall.

“The area is located along the banks of the Ganga and due to the absence of a proper drainage system, it is perpetually waterlogged during the rainy season. The continuing spell of heavy rains this monsoon has worsened the situation with water seeping through the floors of houses," social worker Ekant Goyal told PTI.

Retired government official Anoop Mittal attributed the problem to a sudden rise in the ground water level in the area following heavy rains. He urged the government to ‘conduct a geological study of the groundwater sources for the safety of the houses in Ganganagar’ area.

“When Ganganagar was being built, the authorities did not pay as much attention to putting in place a proper drainage system as required. The six inch sewer line in the area got choked with slush leading to waterlogging which may have led to the situation," said State Urban Development Minister Premchand Aggrawal.

Earlier on Wednesday, as many as 15 houses collapsed and seven cowsheds were completely destroyed in subsidence and landslides at Jakhan village, part of Madrasu gram panchayat on Langha Road, near Dehradun.

A part of the famous Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple in Uttarakhand's Dehradun has collapsed following incessant rain.

Devotees, who came to the temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Monday of Sawan, faced problems as the way leading to the temple's entrance was partially blocked due to the falling of trees.

Jakhan village is home to about 15 families, comprising 50 people. However, no loss of life was reported in these incidents, officials informed.

Heavy rains also disrupted normal life in the Kaluwala area of Dehradun last week. Rainwater entered the houses and caused waterlogging on the streets.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), information was received from the Disaster Control Room that incessant rainfall had created major waterlogging in the streets and that rainwater had also entered people's homes in Dehradun's Kaluwala area, disrupting daily life.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the state and also reviewed the increasing water level of the Ganga river in Rishikesh.

Heavy rains in Uttarakhand this monsoon have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places. (ANI)

