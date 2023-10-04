Delhi Court on Wednesday granted bail to RJD chief Lalu Yadav, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, and RJD MP Misa Bharti in connection with the alleged land-for-jobs scam case. All these leaders appeared before the Rouse Avenue Court today.

The Enforcement Directorate in July this year attached the property of Lalu Prasad Yadav's family in connection with land-for-railway jobs scam case. The properties include the Yadav family’s Delhi and Patna properties. Assets worth ₹6 crore have been seized by the Enforcement Directorate from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) veteran leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family. The alleged scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

The federal agency also recorded statements of Lalu Prasad Yadav's wife and former Chief Minister of Bihar Rabri Devi, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, daughters Misa Bharti (RJD MP in Rajya Sabha), Chanda Yadav and Ragini Yadav, over the last few months, in this case.

During the period 2004-2009, Lalu Prasad Yadav had allegedly obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of transfer of landed property in the name of his family members in lieu of appointment of 'substitutes' on Group D Posts in different zones of railways, the CBI alleged.

The candidates were appointed within three days of applying in "undue haste" by the railway officials. They were later also regularized when the "individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land".

A number of residents of Patna or through their family members allegedly sold or gifted their lands in the state capital in favor of the family members of Lalu Prasad and a private company controlled by the former chief minister and his family.

The transfers were made through deeds in the name of Rabri Devi and daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, it was alleged. The CBI claimed no advertisement or any public notice was issued for such appointments, yet the appointees who were residents of Patna were appointed as substitutes in different zonal railways at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hajipur.

