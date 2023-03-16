Tejashwi Yadav, the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, has filed a petition with the Delhi High Court to quash the summons issued by the CBI for his appearance in connection with the land-for-job scam case.

The case is listed for hearing on Thursday before Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma.

In his plea, Tejashwi Yadav, son of RJD supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, argued that Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), under which the CBI issued the summons, requires notices for the appearance of a person to be within the local jurisdiction of a police station or within the adjoining police station of the place where the person is located.

Tejashwi Yadav has argued in his petition to the Delhi High Court that he is a resident of Patna, Bihar and has been summoned to appear for investigation in Delhi, which is not within the jurisdiction of Patna or its adjoining areas.

The case pertains to alleged appointments made in the railways in exchange for land parcels gifted or sold to Lalu Prasad's family during his tenure as railway minister from 2004 to 2009.

The CBI has alleged in its charge sheet that these appointments were made in violation of the laid down norms and procedures of the Indian Railways for recruitment.

"The petitioner (Tejashwi Yadav) is currently holding a Constitutional post as he is serving as the deputy chief minister of Bihar, the minister of health, minister of road construction and public works department, minister of urban development and housing as well as the minister of rural works and development in the Bihar government and is thus, a public servant within a meaning of Section 2(c) of the Prevention and Corruption Act, 1988," the petition filed on Monday said.

The plea further noted that the petitioner is required to join investigation within three days from receipt of the last notice dated March 11, whereas he had requested the investigating officer through multiple letters to allow him some time as the current Bihar assembly session will conclude on April 5.

According to the petition filed by Tejashwi Yadav with the Delhi High Court, notices under Section 160 of the CrPC can only be issued to a person who is located within the local jurisdiction of that police station or within the adjoining police station.

“The petitioner is duty bound to render full cooperation and assistance in the ongoing investigation. However, in order to allay any apprehension, to ensure complete transparency and to protect his fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 20 and 21 of the Constitution, the instant petition is being preferred…," the plea added.

(With PTI inputs)