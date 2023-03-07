Land-for-jobs case: CBI arrives at Lalu Yadav's daughter's home to question him

The CBI on Tuesday started questioning former railway minister Lalu Prasad in connection with the land for jobs scam case where people were allegedly given jobs in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and associates, officials said.

The examination of the RJD supremo comes a day after his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi was quizzed at her Patna residence by the agency for nearly five hours, they said.

According to officials, a team of five CBI officials arrived in two cars at 10.40 am at the residence of Misha Bharti in Pandara Park on Tuesday where Prasad is currently residing and the questioning will continue during the day.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already filed a charge sheet in the case against Prasad, Rabri Devi and 14 others under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, in which all the accused have been summoned on March 15, they said.

Delhi | A CBI team arrives at the residence of RJD MP Misa Bharti to question party chief and her father Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with the land-for-job case. pic.twitter.com/KnTm2iPCXq — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2023

They said a fresh round of questioning is taking place as part of "further investigation" where the investigation agency is trying to ascertain the money trail and larger conspiracy.

The fresh questioning of ailing Prasad, who was convicted in a fodder scam, and his wife had evoked sharp criticism from opposition parties on Monday.