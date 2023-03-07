Land-for-jobs case: CBI arrives at Lalu Yadav's daughter's home to question him

Land-for-jobs case: CBI arrives at Lalu Yadav's daughter's home to question him1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 11:01 AM IST
- The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already filed a charge sheet in the case against Prasad, Rabri Devi and 14 others under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act
The CBI on Tuesday started questioning former railway minister Lalu Prasad in connection with the land for jobs scam case where people were allegedly given jobs in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and associates, officials said.
