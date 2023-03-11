Land-for-jobs case: Day after ED raids, CBI summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav today2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 10:40 AM IST
- This is the second summon issued to Tejashwi Yadav by the investigating agency, the first being issued on 4th February this year
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav today in connection with the land-for-job case. This is the second summon issued to him by the investigating agency, the first being issued on 4th February this year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×