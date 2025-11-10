Land-for-jobs case: Delhi court defers order on charge against Lalu Prasad Yadav, others

The Rouse Avenue court on Monday deferred the order on framing a charge in a land for job corruption case. The court will pronounce an order on December 4.

CBI had filed charge sheets against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, Tejashwi Yadav, Hema Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav and other accused persons. Special Judge Vishal Gogne deferred the order and listed the matter for December 4.

On September 11, the Rouse Avenue court had reserved its order on the charge in land for the job. This case is against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and others.

The CBI has charge-sheeted former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi, and others in this case. It is alleged that jobs in the Railways were given instead of land.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) DP Singh had submitted on behalf of the CBI that there is sufficient material to frame charges against the accused persons.

During arguments, Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's senior counsel, Maninder Singh, had argued that the land for the job case is politically motivated. There is no evidence to suggest that jobs were given to candidates in exchange for land. There are sale deeds which show that lands were purchased for Money.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh had submitted that there was no violation of any rule regarding the appointment, and no jobs were given for the land.

It was also argued that there was no recommendation by Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav for any candidate. No General Manager has stated that he ever met Lalu Prasad Yadav.

The senior counsel had further argued that no case of corruption was made out as he had not made any recommendations for any candidate. Merely calling him a kingpin is not sufficient. There is no evidence against him.

It was also argued that no evidence to show that any land was taken for free. The land was purchased.

Earlier during arguments on behalf of Rabri Devi, it was submitted that Rabri Devi purchased land and paid money for it. Buying land for money is not a crime. No favour was given to any accused candidate. These transactions are not connected.

The senior advocate had submitted that the CBI had to prove the existence of corruption. The land sold was purchased for a consideration.

He had further submitted that all the due processes were followed by the applicants. Where is the corrupt practice? These acts are independent. No acts of the accused persons are connected, he added.