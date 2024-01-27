Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Land-for-jobs case: Delhi court summons former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti

Land-for-jobs case: Delhi court summons former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, daughter Misa Bharti

PTI

  • Special Judge Vishal directed Rabri Devi and her daughter Misa Bharti to appear before the court on February 9

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi. File photo: PTI

A Delhi Court on Saturday summoned former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and her daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav along with others after taking cognisance of an Enforcement Directorate charge sheet against them in the railways land-for-jobs linked money laundering case.

Special Judge Vishal directed the accused to appear before the court on February 9, saying there were sufficient grounds to proceed in the matter.

The judge also issued a production warrant against businessman Amit Katyal, who is presently in judicial custody in the case.

An alleged "close associate" of the Yadav family Katyal (49), railway employee and alleged beneficiary Hridayanand Chaudhary, two firms A K Infosystems Pvt. Ltd. and A B Exports Pvt. Ltd., through their common director Shariqul Bari, have also been named in the charge sheet.

Katyal was arrested in this case by the ED in November last year while former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was summoned by the agency but is yet to depose.

However, his son and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav has deposed once before the agency. He has been asked to appear again before it.

The agency is expected to file supplementary chargesheets in the case.

The alleged scam pertains to the period when Lalu Yadav was the railway minister in the UPA-1 government.

It is alleged that from 2004 to 2009, several people were appointed to Group "D" positions in various zones of the Indian Railways and in return, these people transferred their land as bribes to the family members of the then railway minister and a linked company named A K Infosystems Private Limited.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.