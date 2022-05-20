Land-for-jobs scam: CBI files fresh corruption case against Lalu Prasad Yadav

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Land-for-jobs scam: The CBI has registered a fresh case against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad on the charge of taking land from aspirants in return for jobs in the railway
New Delhi: Weeks after he was granted bail in a fodder scam case, the CBI has registered a fresh case against former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad on the charge of taking land from aspirants in return for jobs in the railway, news agency PTI reported.
According to a report in PTI, the probe agency has started searches at 17 locations in Delhi and Bihar.
The alleged land-for-jobs scam pertains to the period when Lalu Prasad Yadav was the railway minister in the UPA government.
Lalu Prasad walked out of jail last month after the Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in the ₹139 crore Doranda Treasury scam case. The treasury scam case was the fifth fodder scam case in which Lalu Yadav was convicted.
