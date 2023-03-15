Land-For-Jobs Scam: RJD chief Lalu Yadav, wife to appear before court today2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 09:24 AM IST
In the ongoing hearing of lands for jobs scam case, RJD chief and former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, wife Rabri Devi along with other accused will appear before court on Wednesday
In the ongoing hearing of the Lands for job case, former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, wife Rabri Devi and 14 others are likely to appear before a Delhi court on Wednesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×