'Landmark day for railways': PM Modi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to virtually lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations today. The redevelopment of these stations is being done under the aegis of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of over 24,470 crores to the exchequer.

Also Read: PM Modi praises ‘excellent’ Indian women's compound team for scripting history at World Archery Championships

Informing about the development on Saturday, PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Tomorrow, 6th August, is a landmark day for the railways sector. At 11 AM, the foundation stone to redevelop 508 railway stations across India will be laid under the historic Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. At a cost of almost Rs. 25,000 crore"

“The redevelopment will revolutionize how rail infrastructure is imagined in our nation. It will boost 'Ease of Living' and enhance comfort as well as convenience. Special care has also been taken to ensure the stations are in line with local culture, heritage, and architecture." PM Modi added. 

According to a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Master Plans are being prepared to develop these stations as ‘city centres’ with integrations on both sides of the city. 

The 508 railway stations are spread across 27 states and union territories with 55 stations being redeveloped in Uttar Pradesh, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 15 in Haryana and 13 in Karnataka.

Major stations being revamped in Uttar Pradesh: 

According to a Hindustan Times report, Lucknow’s Badshahnagar, Kanpur Central, and Jhansi are among the prominent railway stations being redeveloped in Uttar Pradesh. The report notes that around 767 crore will be spent on the redevelopment of Kanpur Central station in the course of next 3 years while Rs477 crore will be spent on Jhansi.

Many UP government ministers, MLAs, MPs and even the BJP state president is expected to participate in the events organized across 55 locations in the state while PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and address the gathering.

 

Updated: 06 Aug 2023, 06:41 AM IST
