PM Modi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme which will cost around ₹24,470 crores.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to virtually lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations today. The redevelopment of these stations is being done under the aegis of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of over ₹24,470 crores to the exchequer.