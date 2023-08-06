Major stations being revamped in Uttar Pradesh:

According to a Hindustan Times report, Lucknow’s Badshahnagar, Kanpur Central, and Jhansi are among the prominent railway stations being redeveloped in Uttar Pradesh. The report notes that around ₹767 crore will be spent on the redevelopment of Kanpur Central station in the course of next 3 years while Rs477 crore will be spent on Jhansi.