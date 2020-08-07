Torrential rains pounded Pettimudi in Rajamala in the high range Idukki district, triggering a landslide early Friday morning.

At least five people were killed and 10 injured according to Kerala Police when a mound of earth caved in on a row of houses of tea estate workers at Pettimudi.

The injured have been rushed to the Tata General Hospital.The India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for Idukki on Friday, indicating extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cms.

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan said, "National Disaster Response Force has been deployed to rescue the landslide victims in Idukki's Rajamala. Police, fire, forest and revenue officials also instructed to intensify rescue operation".

"The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed for the rescue operations in Idukki. The team was already stationed in the district. Another NDRF team from Thrissur was also directed to move to Idukki," Vijayan said.

"Chief Minister's Office has contacted the Indian Air Force to provide helicopter services to Rajamala for rescue operations. It is expected to be available soon," said a statement from the Kerala CMO.

Communication links to the area have been affected as the power lines have snapped in the rains.

At least 70 people were suspected to be trapped under the soil, burying as many as 20 houses of plantation workers.

Police and Fire service personnel rushed to the spot and the district administration has asked hospitals in the region to stay prepared.

The state Health department has dispatched 15 ambulances and a special medical team to provide medical assistance to those affected by the landslides in Idukki.

The India Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert in the region.

In Ernakulam district, as the water level in the Periyar river rose, the famous Shiva temple on the river bank has been almost submerged.

Shutters of various dams have also been opened causing water level in the Periyar river to rise.

*With inputs from agencies

