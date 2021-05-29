Landslide blocks Gangotri highway, restoration efforts by BRO underway

The landslide took place at the wee hours on Saturday. Huge boulders and a large amount of debris fell on the highway

The Gangotri National Highway has been blocked near the Sunagar area of Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district after a massive landslide due to incessant rainfall.

The officials of Border Road Organization (BRO) have reached the spot and has been clearing the debris and boulders from the route to re-open the highway.

Devendra Patwal, district disaster management officer, said, "The BRO has engaged two wheel-dozers, a compressor, a tipper, and twenty labourers for the restoration of the route." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Intermittent landslides are causing problems in restoration work," Patwal said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

