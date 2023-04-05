Landslide incidents not related to hydro power projects: Govt cites IIRS study

NEW DELHI : A study by Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Dehradun has shown that landslide incidents are not related to the commissioned or under construction hydro power projects.

A power ministry statement on Wednesday said that the IIRS carried out the study in nine NHPC power stations, projects which includes Subansiri Lower in Arunachal Pradesh, Teesta-V & Rangit in Sikkim, Salal, Dulhasti & Uri-II in J&K, Chamera-I & Parbat-II in Himachal Pradesh and Dhauliganga in Uttarakhand.

The study undertook preparation of landslide inventory maps 10 years before the start of construction of the project upto the current status of the projects and power station.

The report highlights that in most of the cases, landslide area decreased considerably in comparison to the landslide area observed before construction of the project.

The study revealed that landslide activities around hydropower projects are not related to the construction activity of the project and the topography, geological conditions and rainfall have been found to be the major causative/ triggering factors of landslide activities.

The report comes in the backdrop of the recent instances of land subsidence in Joshimath. The Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti, a group of local activists who first raised the land subsidence issue in the hill town, on Wednesday threatened to block traffic on the route to Badrinath if their demands are not met by April 27.

The Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti’s (JBSS) demands include scrapping of the NTPC’s Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Helang-Marwadi bypass project.