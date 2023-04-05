Landslide incidents not related to hydro power projects: Govt cites IIRS study

Landslide incidents not related to hydro power projects: Govt cites IIRS study1 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 10:53 PM IST
- The study revealed that landslide activities around hydropower projects are not related to the construction activity of the project and the topography, geological conditions and rainfall have been found to be the major triggering factors of landslide
NEW DELHI : A study by Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), Dehradun has shown that landslide incidents are not related to the commissioned or under construction hydro power projects.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×