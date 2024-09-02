Vaishno Devi Landslide: Two women pilgrims were killed, and a girl sustained severe injuries on Monday following a landslide that occurred on the track leading to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district

According to reports, the landslide hit the new track near Panchi, three kilometres ahead of Bhawan around 2.35 pm. In the incident, a portion of an overhead iron structure was also damaged.

The reports further said the victims were heading to the Vaishno Devi shrine when the landslide happened resulting in the collapse of the overhead iron structure, in which they got trapped. The injured were evacuated to hospital.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO said the disaster management team of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board have reached the spot.

Meanwhile, Vishesh Paul Mahajan—Deputy Commissioner of Reasi district confirmed the two deaths quoting the preliminary information report. Mahajan said two women have died and a girl has been grievously injured in the incident.

The Deputy Commissioner informed the PTI that senior police and civil administration officers have rushed to the spot, and further details are awaited.

Mahajan added that he is himself heading to Katra — the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trikuta hills.

A rescue operation was launched immediately after the landslide and movement of pilgrims on the track was suspended, officials added.

The administration and the Shrine board have appealed the pilgrims to practice caution during the yatra and proceed while considering the condition of the route.

Meanwhile, a user on X named @VijaySikriwal shared a video of the incident in on the new track leading to the Vaishno Devi shrine. Raising concerns about devotees may be trapped, the X user said the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is actively engaged in relief and rescue operations.

The Vaishno Devi shrine witness millions of devotees every year. In 2023 a record number of devotees visited the temple, with 9.35 million visiting the shrine. The previous record was of 9.324 million visitors in 2013.

On New Year's Day in 2022, a stampede at the shrine left 12 pilgrims dead and 16 injured.