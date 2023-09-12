comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 11 2023 15:59:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.05 1.16%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 264.4 2.18%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 591.55 1.39%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 242.95 1.08%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 434.65 1.05%
Business News/ News / India/  Landslide on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway claims four lives, halts traffic
Back

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway grapples with blockages due to landslides at Kishtwari, Pather, and Banihal, as reported by Jammu and Kashmir traffic police on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, ANI reported, "One vehicle reportedly hit by a boulder at Wagan Banihal on NH 44. Four bodies recovered. All of them shifted to SDH Banihal," said Ramban Deputy Commissioner.

In response to these conditions, traffic flow on the highway has been suspended in both directions.

As reported by ANI, the traffic police have issued an advisory, recommending travellers to seek confirmation from the Traffic Control Unit (TCU) before attempting any movement on the affected highway.

J-K Traffic Police posted on X, “Traffic update @ 0700 hrs. Jammu Srinagar NHW blocked because of landslide at Kishtwari Pather Banihal. Traffic stopped from both ends. People are advised not to travel on NH-44 without confirmation from TCUs."

 

In August, the traditional annual pilgrimage to the revered cave shrine of Shri Amarnath from Jammu to Srinagar had to be halted due to a landslide that occurred on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Ramban district.

(With inputs from ANI)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 12 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App