Landslide on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway claims four lives, halts traffic

Annual Amarnath pilgrimage halted due to landslide on Jammu-Srinagar Highway; traffic suspended in both directions.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway grapples with blockages due to landslides at Kishtwari, Pather, and Banihal, as reported by Jammu and Kashmir traffic police on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, ANI reported, "One vehicle reportedly hit by a boulder at Wagan Banihal on NH 44. Four bodies recovered. All of them shifted to SDH Banihal," said Ramban Deputy Commissioner.

In response to these conditions, traffic flow on the highway has been suspended in both directions.

As reported by ANI, the traffic police have issued an advisory, recommending travellers to seek confirmation from the Traffic Control Unit (TCU) before attempting any movement on the affected highway.

J-K Traffic Police posted on X, “Traffic update @ 0700 hrs. Jammu Srinagar NHW blocked because of landslide at Kishtwari Pather Banihal. Traffic stopped from both ends. People are advised not to travel on NH-44 without confirmation from TCUs."

In August, the traditional annual pilgrimage to the revered cave shrine of Shri Amarnath from Jammu to Srinagar had to be halted due to a landslide that occurred on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Ramban district.

(With inputs from ANI)