Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed the incident of landslide in Shimla and extensive damage caused by intense rainfall in the region.

As reported by ANI, approximately 20 to 25 individuals are currently trapped under debris in the Summer Hill area of Shimla.

Additionally, the state has witnessed 21 fatalities within the past 24 hours due to the adverse weather conditions. CM said, “20-25 people are trapped under debris here (Summer Hill, Shimla). 21 people dead in the last 24 hours in the state. I appeal to people to stay indoors, to not venture near rivers and landslide-prone areas. Restoration works will begin as soon as rain stops."

“SDRF, NDRF and Army are present on the spot to carry out rescue operations and save lives....I have cancelled my pre-scheduled event in Mandi. August 15 Independence Day program will go on as usual but our priority is to save lives," CM added.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and state minister Vikramaditya Singh are present on the spot of the landslide in Shimla.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted widespread light to moderate rains in many districts of the state including Shimla district from August 12-14.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in eight districts, issues orange alert

The Himachal Pradesh police have issued an advisory to citizens asking them to avoid unessential travel and travel at night in areas where roads are not proper as the landslides and rockslides are not visible.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are currently underway to rescue individuals following the collapse of a temple caused by a substantial landslide in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh earlier today.