Additionally, the state has witnessed 21 fatalities within the past 24 hours due to the adverse weather conditions. CM said, “20-25 people are trapped under debris here (Summer Hill, Shimla). 21 people dead in the last 24 hours in the state. I appeal to people to stay indoors, to not venture near rivers and landslide-prone areas. Restoration works will begin as soon as rain stops."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}