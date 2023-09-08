‘Landslides, cloudbursts happen in Himachal Pradesh as people eat meat…’: IIT Mandi director makes shocking claim1 min read 08 Sep 2023, 05:45 AM IST
IIT Mandi director links weather incidents in Himachal Pradesh to meat consumption, urges students to turn vegetarian.
IIT Mandi director Laxmidhar Behera made waves on Thursday after linking weather incidents in Himachal Pradesh to the consumption of meat. As the top professor explained to students during a recent address, the ‘butchering of innocent animals’ had a unseen yet ‘symbiotic relationship with the degradation of the environment’. The debate has since taken a political turn as a video of Professor Behera urging students to turn vegetarian went viral.