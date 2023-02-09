The US Consulate in Hyderabad on Wednesday informed that they have organised an online auction of their items which include furniture, Appliances, CPUs and Laptops (without hard disks), Monitors, Printers, Air conditioners, and other things.

“We are conducting an online auction for furniture, IT equipment and much more." U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad wrote on Twitter.

We are conducting an online auction for furniture, IT equipment and much more. For more information and to participate, click here: https://t.co/KCbUucu2Be pic.twitter.com/gp3EXnmwgG — U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad (@USAndHyderabad) February 8, 2023

The complete list of item and their photos have not been made available to the public yet.

Here are further details for the online auction

Date: The online auction by the US Consulate is likely to be held on 15 February 2023

E-Auction will be held on 15th February’2023 (Wednesday), as per the timings given below:

- Lot No. 1 to 10 : Starts at 10:00 and ends at 10:30 am

- Lot No. 11 to 20 : Starts at 10:30 and ends at 11:00 am

- Lot No. 21 to 30 : Starts at 11:00 and ends at 11:30 am

- Lot No. 31 to 40 : Starts at 11:30 and ends at 12:00 pm

- Lot No. 41 to 48 : Starts at 12:00 and ends at 12:30 pm

Items: Furniture, Appliances, CPUs and Laptops (without hard disks), Monitors, Printers, Air conditioners and others

Terms and conditions:

• Items are sold on "as is where is" condition and on a no-complaint basis. The Consulate makes no warranty, expressed or implied, on the effectiveness of the items auctioned.

• Payment of necessary taxes is the responsibility of the buyer.

• On 13 February 2023 (Monday), bidders must register themselves on www.accurateauctioneers.in. Auctioneer Service Provider will help in registration.

No registration fees will be charged in this Process. Activation will be only done when bidder deposit the security and confirms to the Auctioneer.

• Items will not be displayed; they must be viewed online.

• On 14 February’2023 (Tuesday) before 16:00, interested bidders are required to transfer an Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of Rs.50,000/- (Rupees Fifty Thousand only) by NEFT/RTGS to “ACCURATE AUCTIONEERS" account number.

Bank details:

NAME : ACCURATE AUCTIONEERS & CONSULT PVT. LTD.

BANK NAME : HDFC BANK

ACCCOUNT NO : 5020-0061-9872-60,

NEFT/RTGS IFS CODE : HDFC0001351

Successful bidder: The successful bidders will be informed on 15 February 2023 (Wednesday) late evening.

The successful bidder has to make the final payment on 16 February’2023 (Thursday) by 1:00 pm. They should pay the bid amount to “US CONSULATE GENERAL, HYDERABAD" through NEFT/RTGS (Bank account details will be shared with successful bidders) & GST shall be paid to “ACCURATE AUCTIONEERS", through NEFT/RTGS.

The successful bidder’s EMD will be adjusted against the GST amount.

The earnest deposit will be retained / adjusted till all the successful bidder pays for the bids.

EMD will be totally refunded to unsuccessful bidders after 24th February’2023 through online mode to the same account. Bidder must create online refund request with required bank account details on website after login.

Location:

Lot wise items will be handed over between 18 and 25 February 2023 before 3:00 pm. The items will be served on first come first served basis on production of Government issued ID proof and copy of invoice issued by Auctioneer at:

- Outside gate1- Consulate Office – Begumpet - Hyderabad

- Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Things to note:

The Consulate reserves the right to delete and may reject any or all bids of offers without assigning any reason thereto.

If the successful bidders refuse to pay full amount on 16th February’2023 (Thursday) by 1:00 p.m., Earnest Money Deposit will NOT be refunded by the Consulate / Auctioneer and shall stand forfeited.

Second highest Bidder will be given the option to buy the material at the price he has quoted.